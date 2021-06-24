  1. Home
Your favourite actresses will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

Pick your favourite actresses and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member matches your personality. Scroll down to take the quiz and find out!
135902 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 05:15 pm
Your favourite actresses will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa
Unless you've been living under a social media rock, there's a good chance you've stumbled across (and heard the catchy refrains of) a 'little known' K-pop band by the name of Blackpink. Comprised of members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, the South Korean girl group launched in 2016 and since then, has catapulted to stratospheric fame, collaborating with biggies like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez and captured it all on a gruelling journey in their very own Netflix documentary special, Blackpink: Light Up The Sky.

 

Monumental fame, die-hard popularity amongst teens and ridiculously catchy songs aside, the girls have also become fashion week front row regulars and nabbed coveted ambassadorships for some of the world's biggest designers and luxury houses. The girls have also managed to garner a worldwide fanbase called the BLINKS. If you consider yourself a part of this elite fanbase, pick your favourite actresses and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member would be your bestie.

 

Credits : Getty Images, Instagram

Anonymous 1 hour ago

I got Lisa <3

Anonymous 1 hour ago

I got jennie

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I love all of them but I got Jennie❤️❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I love all if them we are the best but I got Jennie❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I got Rosé

Anonymous 3 hours ago

I got rose my first bias but not I am a ot4

Anonymous 4 hours ago

I got Jennie and she is my favourite as well

Anonymous 4 hours ago

l Love Jisoo

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Rose

Anonymous 4 hours ago

I got Rose!!!!!My bias!!!!

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Jisoo

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Jennie

Anonymous 5 hours ago

I got Jennie. My bias wrecker◉‿◉

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Rosè unniee

Anonymous 5 hours ago

I got my ultimate bias Jennie unnie !!!!!yay!!!

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Rose

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Me... Lisa

Anonymous 6 hours ago

I got Jisoo ❤❤❤

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Fev lisa

Anonymous 7 hours ago

I got Jennie

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Yeah I got my bias : Jennie so happy :)

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Jennie

Anonymous 8 hours ago

I got my bias Jennie ❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous 8 hours ago

I love Lisa ❤️

Anonymous 8 hours ago

I got lisa

Anonymous 8 hours ago

I got lisa

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Rose

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Rosé

Anonymous 9 hours ago

I got Rose ❤

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Jisoo ❤️❤️

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Also I Liza

Anonymous 11 hours ago

I love Lizaa soo muchhh Do u?

Anonymous 11 hours ago

I got lisa The cute princess

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Rosé ❤

Anonymous 13 hours ago

I love rose~ BTW she is my bias in blackpink

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Ich liebe Rosé auch my bias

Anonymous 13 hours ago

I got rose !

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Me too i got Rosè

Anonymous 14 hours ago

I got My Bias Jisoo Yay #TurtleRabbitKim

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Please make more quize on bts

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Jennie !!!! ❤

Anonymous 14 hours ago

I got Jennie unnie

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Me too.. Jennie

