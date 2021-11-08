Your favourite Avenger will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like
After making its debut in 2016, BLACKPINK’s alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have reached great heights and successes both personally and as a group. While their impact on the music industry--not just in Korea but globally is quite evident, they shine bright in many other departments.
Be it social media, their presence in the fashion world or anything else--with a little help from their worldwide fanbase aka BLINKS the group is the hottest at the moment. If you're wondering which BLACKPINK alum out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa matches your personality and traits, take the quiz below and find out!
Credits: Getty Images, Instagram
