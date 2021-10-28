Your favourite Bridgerton characters will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

BLACKPINK has ruled the music industry for 5 years ever since making their debt with Whistle back in 2016. Over the last 5 years, the alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have excelled at everything from music, dance, fashion to social media. Not only have they blessed us with tracks like Ice Cream, Lovesick Girls, How You Like That but have also given a global stage to Korean music.

They’ve also collaborated with rockstars like Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga, all while making chart-topping music, being fashion icons and keeping their cult-like fandom BLINKS as happy as ever. If you’re wondering which BLACKPINK alum is most like you, we’ve got just the quiz for you!

