Your food choices will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

The South Korean pop band BLACKPINK is on the rise to stardom and unless you live under a rock, we’re pretty sure you’ve heard of them. Be it music, fashion, style, inspiration; Band members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have plenty to keep their massive fandom aka BLINKS engaged. Apart from chart-topping music, the girls have taken over the title of global trendsetters with their funky style and stamp of approvals via luxury endorsements.

The young powerhouses have not only made waves in Korea but the entire world with international collaborations and whatnot. Be it dance, singing or styling, the girls are unafraid to be themselves which makes them the perfect inspiration for this day and age. All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ