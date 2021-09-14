Your future house will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

BLACKPINK is most definitely the biggest girl group in the world right now! The talented girls are loved and adored by legions of fans across the world. The powerhouses quartet debuted on August 8, 2016, after years of training and preparation. BLACKPINK released their debut album Square One consisting of tracks BOOMBAYAH and Whistle and in no time earned the reputation of a legendary girl group. BLACKPINK has achieved some incredible laurels in their career so far, including the first K-pop act to perform at Coachella and one of the most subscribed artists on YouTube.

All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

