Your guide to the Parka Squad, hottest KPop friendship group that gives us major goals & ends fanwars too

When it comes to making friends and having connections, the K-Pop industry is probably the one industry where everyone knows everyone. Teenagers leave their hometown and come to the bigger cities, spend years and years in training under intense routines and extreme circumstances, and yet, not all of them debut. It's extremely common for children as young as 13-14 to join big talent agencies as trainees and make precious friendships.

That’s similar to how one of the iconic friendship squads in K-Pop originated. As the youngsters are away from and train together, they find a sense of solidarity and unity because of the struggles they face and the life they lead. The Parka Squad members started from the same. They have members from the top K-Pop groups of all time and they make sure to encourage each other even while working!

So, who’s in the popular Parka Squad?

The friendship group is home to Wanna One’s Ha Sungwoon, EXO’s Kai, SHINee’s Taemin, HOTSHOT’s Timoteo, BTS’ Jimin, and their non-celebrity friend, Jung Kwon Ho! As fans of Korean culture would already know, SHINee, EXO, BTS and Wanna One are among the most popular groups known worldwide. Even though Wanna One disbanded, its members showed their talent and still continue to grow in their own way. Timoteo was a part of the now-disbanded group HOTSHOT and he even appeared on ‘The Unit’ and reached the finals. Unfortunately, he couldn’t make the final cut.

How did the ‘Parka Friends’ name come across and how did they become so close?

The secrets to this highly curious topic were revealed by Ha Sungwoon in the variety show ‘Weekly Idol’ back in 2019. He shared that fans started calling them ‘Friendship Parkas’ when SHINee’s Taemin gave them all the same self-designed parka. (Parka is a padded jacket if you didn’t know.)

Jimin and his squad (Taemin, Kai, Sungwoon, Timoteo, and Kwonho) got matching jackets together and even designed a logo dis is so cute pic.twitter.com/ICKcQ4jUZr — taehyung’s moles (@addictaedtoyou) October 19, 2017

Sungwoon then went on to share that it all started with HOTSHOT’s Timoteo, as he was close friends with Taemin, Kai, and a non-celebrity back when he was a trainee at SM Entertainment. He also added that Timoteo was the one who invited him to the group. After that, Sungwoon said that he brought BTS’ Jimin to the group, although he was friends with J-Hope, and Suga before. He said that Jimin and he bonded really well. And that, my friends, is how they met each other.

There were many times when the Parka friends supported each other without any inhibitions. As the friends come from the top-tier level K-Pop groups, many fans have praised them for always encouraging each other without any jealousy or competitive streak between them.

When Sungwoon was competing in Produce 101’s season 2, Jimin and Kai showcased their support by sending video messages, uploading a photo and even posting a screenshot of voting for him, encouraging their fan bases to do so too.

형 진짜 고생했고 수고했다

형이 얼마나 연습하고 고생한지 옆에서 봐서 감동적이다 고생했다 진짜

ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ잠 다잤네

축하한다#JIMIN#하성운 pic.twitter.com/BAIt5EASbO — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 16, 2017

Timoteo missing the mark by a level in ‘The Unit’ also made them feel disheartened. A fan asked Kai on his VLive about it and his expression turned sad, while he said, “Ah yes. I saw it (the elimination) yesterday. The show that my friend Mingyu, Timoteo, was on. Moongyu, I love you.”

As we said, the group never stops cheering each other on. They might not show much in the public due to various reasons, but behind it all, they always have each other’s backs. They also never forget to thank them for being in their lives either.

Such as when Timoteo shared an Instagram post thanking all the squad members for cheering him on:

And when Jimin expressed his love and gratitude for them in two of his albums’ ‘Thanks To’ segment - WINGS and You Never Walk Alone. He even wrote the friends’ names on a chalkboard at MCountdown.

did you guys know that Jimin mentioned Taemin and Jongin in his ‘thanks to’ (Wings album) calling them ’my hyungs whom I cherish and love’ and even called them ‘Taeminie-hyung’ and ‘Jonginie-hyung’ I swear I’m not crying pic.twitter.com/QZVVHfhk1P — juli (@summertaemin) March 25, 2020

The Parka friends go on trips together, hug each other when they win at an award show, cry for each other, tease each other, and much more. With the hotshots of the industry in one friendship group, we hope their love and support for each other never fades away! On a side note, can we get some friends like them too?

Have you seen the Parka Friends expressing their love on camera? Which one was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

