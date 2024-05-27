Your Honor cast: Son Hyun Joo, Kim Myung Min, Kim Do Hoon, Heo Nam Jun to lead crime thriller; releasing in 2024 summer
Your Honor Son Hyun Joo, Kim Myung Min, Kim Do Hoon and Heo Nam Jun confirmed to release in summer 2024. Know all the details.
Your Honor is an upcoming crime thriller which is all set to release in the summer of 2024. Son Hyun Joo, Kim Myung Min, Kim Do Hoon and Heo Nam Jun have been confirmed to headline the project. It is a remake of the 2017 Israeli series Kvodo which was also reimagined in an American series in 2020.
On May 27, ENA confirmed that the upcoming series Your Honor will be released in the summer of 2024. Son Hyun Joo, Kim Myung Min, Kim Do Hoon and Heo Nam Jun will be taking on the main roles in the much-awaited series. Kim Do Hoon will be taking on the role of Song Ho Young who is entered with top scores into the best university. He grew up under his upright judge father Song Pan Ho, who will be played by Son Hyun Joo.
Heo Nam Jun will appear as the violent and cruel student Kim Sang Hyuk. He easily shakes his father, Kim Kang Heon's cold composure who is a crime boss. Kim Myung Min took on the role of Kim Kang Heon.
More about Your Honor
It tells the story of two fathers who would do anything to protect their sons. The two fathers have very different lives and have brought up their sons in very different ways. But they will do anything to save their sons.
The project has been directed by Yoo Jong Sun who is also known for Descendants of the Sun, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and more. It was written by Kim Jae Hwan who also wrote for Boyhood.
