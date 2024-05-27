Your Honor cast: Son Hyun Joo, Kim Myung Min, Kim Do Hoon, Heo Nam Jun to lead crime thriller; releasing in 2024 summer

Your Honor is an upcoming crime thriller which is all set to release in the summer of 2024. Son Hyun Joo, Kim Myung Min, Kim Do Hoon and Heo Nam Jun have been confirmed to headline the project. It is a remake of the 2017 Israeli series Kvodo which was also reimagined in an American series in 2020.

Your Honor featuring Son Hyun Joo, Kim Myung Min, Kim Do Hoon and Heo Nam Jun to release in summer of 2024

On May 27, ENA confirmed that the upcoming series Your Honor will be released in the summer of 2024. Son Hyun Joo, Kim Myung Min, Kim Do Hoon and Heo Nam Jun will be taking on the main roles in the much-awaited series. Kim Do Hoon will be taking on the role of Song Ho Young who is entered with top scores into the best university. He grew up under his upright judge father Song Pan Ho, who will be played by Son Hyun Joo.

Heo Nam Jun will appear as the violent and cruel student Kim Sang Hyuk. He easily shakes his father, Kim Kang Heon's cold composure who is a crime boss. Kim Myung Min took on the role of Kim Kang Heon. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

More about Your Honor

The ENA drama Your Honor will premiere in the summer of 2024. Son Hyun Joo, Kim Myung Min, Kim Do Hoon, Heo Nam Jun and more will be leading the crime thriller.

It tells the story of two fathers who would do anything to protect their sons. The two fathers have very different lives and have brought up their sons in very different ways. But they will do anything to save their sons.

The project has been directed by Yoo Jong Sun who is also known for Descendants of the Sun, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and more. It was written by Kim Jae Hwan who also wrote for Boyhood.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner with cast Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon top buzzworthy drama and actor rankings for third consecutive week