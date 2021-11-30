Your party playlist will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

While South Korean pop band BLACKPINK is the holy grail of party music and music in general, we’re presenting you some party songs that will determine your closest personality match from within the BLACKPINK alums. If you're a BLACKPINK fan aka BLINK, we’re sure the thought of finding your bestie within BLACKPINK has occurred.

So now, you can actually find out which alum you're most like from Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa by taking the simple music quiz below!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ