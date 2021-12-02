Your personal style will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

BLACKPINK made their debut in 2016, and in that short span of time, they have flawlessly managed to rise all the way to the top, in Korea as well as internationally. Over the past 5 years, the girls have made a mark on the world, with the help of their fandom aka BLINKS, through their phenomenal style, chart-topping music and awe-worthy stories of perseverance.

While all the band alums are abundantly talented, if you ever find yourself wondering which BLACKPINK alum matches your personality, let us enlighten you. All you gotta do is take the quiz below and find out.

