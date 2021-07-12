  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Your preferred fragrances will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

Pick your preferred fragrances and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member matches your personality. Scroll down to take the quiz and find out!
14280 reads Mumbai Updated: July 13, 2021 01:57 pm
Your preferred fragrances will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie Your preferred fragrances will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Unless you've been living under a social media rock, there's a good chance you've stumbled across (and heard the catchy refrains of) a 'little known' K-pop band by the name of Blackpink. Comprised of members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, the South Korean girl group launched in 2016 and since then, has catapulted to stratospheric fame, collaborating with biggies like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez and captured it all on a gruelling journey in their very own Netflix documentary special, Blackpink: Light Up The Sky.

 

Monumental fame, die-hard popularity amongst teens and ridiculously catchy songs aside, the girls have also become fashion week front row regulars and nabbed coveted ambassadorships for some of the world's biggest designers and luxury houses. The girls have also managed to garner a worldwide fanbase called the BLINKS. If you consider yourself a part of this elite fanbase, pick your preferred fragrances and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member would be your bestie.

 

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ

Credits :Getty Images, Instagram

You may like these
Pick the most extravagant luxuries of life & we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie
Dear Eonni: An Indian fan describes how BLACKPINK’s Ice Cream teaser turned her into a true BLINK
Your taste in desserts will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa
Your favourite Indian dishes will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa
Pick some breakfast foods to devour and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa
Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India writes heartfelt note for each BLACKPINK member