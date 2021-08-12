Your taste in animated films will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

BLACKPINK consisting of young powerhouses Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa was formed in 2016 and within 5 short years, the all-girl band’s achievements are nothing short of fantastic. Over the 5 years since their debut, the girls have not only excelled at music but also found their niche and personal voice which fans love!

Their ability to stand out just as well as be a team player is what’s admirable about the young women who are changing the music landscape today. Over the years, the girls have managed to build a gigantic global fan base called the BLINKS, collaborated with stars like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez, had their own Netflix show and even became the first female Korean musicians to perform at Coachella in 2019. Icons being icons! All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

