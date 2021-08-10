Your taste in music will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

BLACKPINK members have taken over the music industry like no other group has, in 5 short years since their debut, the young powerhouses Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have rapidly increased their wide network of fans also known as BLINKS, not just with their music! The girls pack a punch when it comes to music but are also forces to watch out for in the fashion industry. They each have multiple luxury endorsements in their kitty and are regulars at front rows of international fashion weeks around the world.

The girls have also collaborated with international artists like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and so many more. As they move forward, we can only imagine how these girls are going to expand their horizons next. All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ