Your taste in sports will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

South Korean band BLACKPINK consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa has become synonymous with great style, incredible music, smashing collaborations and inspiring personalities. Ever since the band debuted in 2016, the girls have been on the rise to the very top of the entertainment industry; Not just with their music but their entire global presence.

From influencing a MASSIVE fandom called BLINKS to having several luxury brand endorsements in their kitty, the girls have expanded their horizons much farther than music and show no signs of slowing down. All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

