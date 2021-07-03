  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Your taste in these food items will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

Pick some food items to binge on and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member matches your personality. Scroll down to take the quiz and find out!
78292 reads Mumbai Updated: July 4, 2021 05:19 pm
Your taste in these food items will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie Your taste in these food items will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa
  • 19
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Unless you've been living under a social media rock, there's a good chance you've stumbled across (and heard the catchy refrains of) a 'little known' K-pop band by the name of Blackpink. Comprised of members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, the South Korean girl group launched in 2016 and since then, has catapulted to stratospheric fame, collaborating with biggies like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez and captured it all on a gruelling journey in their very own Netflix documentary special, Blackpink: Light Up The Sky.

 

Monumental fame, die-hard popularity amongst teens and ridiculously catchy songs aside, the girls have also become fashion week front row regulars and nabbed coveted ambassadorships for some of the world's biggest designers and luxury houses. The girls have also managed to garner a worldwide fanbase called the BLINKS. If you consider yourself a part of this elite fanbase, pick some food items to binge on and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member would be your bestie.

 

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ

Credits :Getty Images, Instagram

You may like these
Pick some breakfast foods to devour and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa
Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India writes heartfelt note for each BLACKPINK member
YG Ent confirms the REAL reason behind BLACKPINK members Jennie & Rosé's recent LA visit; Find out Why
Your taste in ice creams will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa
Your taste in American music will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa
Pick some dogs to hang out with and we will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa
Anonymous 1 hour ago

I got jisoo ❤

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I got Lisa❤️❤️

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I got jichu !!!! ❤❤❤

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I got Jisoo ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous 3 hours ago

yaaay jisooooooo

Anonymous 3 hours ago

I got rose

Anonymous 6 hours ago

I got Jisoo!

Anonymous 7 hours ago

I got jisso but I wanted to roSé

Anonymous 8 hours ago

I got Rose my bias♥️

Anonymous 8 hours ago

I got jisoo

Anonymous 9 hours ago

I got Rosè. My fave. So glad

Anonymous 10 hours ago

I got Lisa ❤

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Lmao got rosé xd we both love to eat lol

Anonymous 12 hours ago

I got lisa the cutest

Anonymous 14 hours ago

I got Rose

Anonymous 15 hours ago

I got jisoo

Anonymous 21 hours ago

I got jisoo ❤️ so Glad I love jisoo

Anonymous 21 hours ago

I always get jisoo

Anonymous 21 hours ago

I got jisoo

close