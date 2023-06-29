YOUTH IN THE SHADE: ZEROBASEONE members exude youthful charm in new concept photos for debut release

Sung Hanbin, Kim Jiwoong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Taerae, Ricky, Kim Gyuvin, Park Gunwook, and Han Yujin of ZEROBASEONE posted their individual concept for the SHADE version of their debut album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE on June 29. In the delivered concept photos, the nine individuals display reviving visuals under extraordinary daylight that creates shadows. They look amazing in the light colored outfits and flowery accessories.

YOUTH IN THE SHADE:

They doubled their youthful charm by pairing white shirts and jeans in classic fashion, capturing the attention of worldwide fans with their various poses and facial expressions in a relaxed setting. ZEROBASEONE followed up on the YOUTH version with concept photos of the SHADE version, which depicts youth's beauty and reflects the pure and difficult appearance of boys shining in the dark. This raised expectations for the debut album YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The first album by ZEROBASEONE, YOUTH IN THE SHADE depicts youth in the new era, its splendid beauty and its instability. The nine individuals will make the way for the fifth era of K-Popular in 2023 with in vogue music and reviving visuals that recount their own accounts. Specifically, this collection is drawing sharp consideration from worldwide fans, establishing the standard for the biggest number of preorders for a K-pop group's debut album in only 5 days after the pre-sale started. In the meantime, ZEROBASEONE will release their debut album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE, on July 10 at 2:30 p.m. IST (6:00 p.m. KST).

ZEROBASEONE’s activities:

In the second episode of Mnet's 'Camp ZEROBASEONE', which airs at 8:50 PM KST on June 29th, the outing will occur in Jeju Island, which the individuals needed, following last week's Hongcheon, Gangwon-do. Kim Taerae, Park Gunwook, Kim Jiwoong, Sung Hanbin, Seok Matthew, and Ricky and Kim Gyuvin each form a team to locate roses in the closed school, starting with Zhang Hao and Han Yujin. Each group assumed the test of tracking down a rose in a similar spot yet with an alternate character.

ALSO READ: See You In My 19th Life controversy: Iranian fans express displeasure over ‘contorted sense of history’

Advertisement