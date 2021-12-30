'Youth Of May' co stars Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si to reunite for short form drama 'Reincarnation Love'

Fans who are still heartbroken over Youth Of May's ending, cheer up because Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si are reuniting for short-form drama 'Reincarnation Love'! Yes, you read it right, they will be paired opposite to each other in 'Reincarnation Love' created by pharmaceutical company HK inno.N.

'Reincarnation Love' is set to be released on January 3 via HK inno.N’s YouTube channel. A teaser will be revealed on December 30 at 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST). The time loop romance drama revolves around Jeon Sang Tae (Lee Do Hyun) who goes on a blind date in place of his friend and meets Kim Hwa Ni (Go Min Si). In 'Reincarnation Love,' Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si will transform into 2021 college students and also pay homage to some scenes from 'Youth of May.'

The two actors first starred in Netflix's horror thriller mini-series 'Sweet Home', where they played siblings - Lee Eun Hyuk and Lee Eun Yoo. Lee Eun Hyuk is Lee Eun Yoo's older brother and is a medical student. He takes over as the leader of the building's survivors. His calm and composed nature is often misconstrued as cold and arrogant by others. On the other hand, Go Min Si plays Lee Eun Yoo, a former ballerina who quit due to an injury on her foot. She lives with her older brother.

They played lovers in 2021's heartbreakingly beautiful romance drama 'Youth Of May'. Set in the 1980s during the Gwangju Uprising, follows the love story of medical student Hwang Hee Tae(Lee Do Hyun) and nurse Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si). Amidst the heated political environment in South Korea at the time, Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si find themselves drawn to each other in a twist of fate. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

