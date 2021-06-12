Youth of May lead Go Min Si reportedly cast in new crime movie starring Kim Hye Soo and Yeom Jung Ah

Actress Go Min Si joined the crew of the new Korean movie "Smugglers".

As revealed by the production and distribution company of the movie on June 11, Youth of May lead Go Min Si was cast in the new crime movie Smugglers. Her agency, Mystic Story, also confirmed the same.

Smugglers is a crime drama about two women who get caught up in smuggling in a peaceful small seaside town in the 1970s. The cast of the movie comprises veteran actors Kim Hye Soo, Yeom Jeong Ah, Jo In Sung, Park Jung Min, and Kim Jong Soo among others.

Many people are already interested in how Go Min Si, who turned the small screen into a sea of ​​tears with her acting through the mournful melodrama Youth of May, will perform in the crime drama. Go Min Si, who made a mark with the movie The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, has since solidified her position as a versatile actress able to portray any character regardless of genre and era, throughout the drama Live, Netflix dramas Love Alarm and Sweet Home, and recently ended Youth of May.

Expectations are high about whether she will be able to present a tight synergy with veteran actors in Smugglers. The movie began filming on June 5.

Are you excited to see Go Min Si on the big screen again? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

