Youth of May’s Lee Do Hyun to make his film debut with Kim Go Eun starrer occult thriller film ‘Pamyo’

On August 12th, Lee Do Hyun has decided to appear in the movie 'Pamyo' and is adjusting the schedule. 'Pamyo' is an occult thriller that tells the story of Ji Gwan and a shaman who accompanies him, who is asked to relocate the tomb by offering a huge amount of money. It is a new work by director Jang Jae Hyun, who directed 'Black Priests' and 'Sabaha'

In a situation where actor Choi Min Sik was selected for the lead role of Ji-gwan early, it is a work that drew attention as to which actor will work together with a shaman and a funeral director. It is in this work that Lee Do Hyun, who is attracting attention as a popular actor, joined. Kim Go Eun is likely to play the role of the shaman. A representative of the agency BH Entertainment said, "Kim Go Eun is positively reviewing the role of the movie 'Pamyo'." As a result, the special casting for Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun, and Lee Do Hyun has been completed, raising the anticipation of fans.

Lee Do Hyun debuted in 2017 with the drama 'Prison Playbook' and made a name for himself as Go Cheong Myeong in 'Hotel Del Luna', and established himself as the lead role in JTBC's '18 Again'. He emerged as a global star with Netflix's 'Sweet Home', and gained wide public recognition through KBS' 'Youth of May'.

Previously, Lee Do Hyun was confirmed as lead opposite Song Hye Kyo in the Netflix revenge drama ‘The Glory’, which is about a woman whose soul was crushed by violence in her childhood, the desperate revenge that she carefully prepared for her whole life, and the story of those who fall into the vortex.

ALSO READ: WINNER’s Mino confirmed to make his acting debut in Yoo Ah In, Ong Seong Wu starrer film ‘Seoul Vibe’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.