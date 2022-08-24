‘Youth of May’ star Lee Do Hyun’s agency releases statement sharing update about actor’s Instagram account

On August 24, ‘Youth of May’ star Lee Do Hyun’s Instagram account displayed activity which was different than usual, as numerous random photos and posts in different languages were uploaded. Following this, Lee Do Hyun’s agency Yuehua Entertainment released a statement, sharing that the actor’s account has been hacked.

The agency elaborated that suspicious activity was discovered on the actor’s account, including “blocking administrator access and deleting posts”. At present, Yuehua Entertainment is attempting to resolve the situation. Further, Lee Do Hyun’s account appears to be disabled as of writing.

Yuehua Entertainment’s complete notice reads as follows:

“Hello, this is Yuehua Entertainment Korea.

We would like to inform you about actor Lee Do Hyun’s personal social networking site (Instagram) account’s hacking incident.

This morning (August 24), we detected suspicious activities, such as blocking administrator access and deleting posts, on actor Lee Do Hyun’s personal social networking site account.

Therefore, we have requested the headquarters (Instagram) to respond to the incident and restore (the account) and take measures, and we are doing our best to resolve this problem as soon as possible.

Until the account is fully restored, all posts and activities related to this account have nothing to do with Lee Do Hyun, so we hope there is no damage suffered from it (the situation).

We apologise for causing concern to the fans who support Lee Do Hyun, and we will do our best to restore everything quickly.

Thank you.”

Lee Do Hyun debuted in 2017 through ‘Prison Playbook’. After appearing in ‘Still 17’, ‘Clean with Passion for Now’, ‘Hotel Del Luna’ and more, the actor took on leading roles in shows like ‘Youth of May’, ‘Melancholia’ and ‘18 Again’.

Recently, it was reported that Lee Do Hyun received an offer to star in an upcoming JTBC drama titled ‘Bad Mom’ (literal title). Following the reports, the actor’s agency responded sharing that the actor did indeed receive an offer, and is currently positively reviewing the same.

