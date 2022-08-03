Youth MT: Park Bo Gum, Park Seo Joon, Ji Chang Wook & more’s new reality series reveals premiere date

In June of this year, it was announced that some of the stars of popular K-dramas ‘Love in the Moonlight’, ‘Itaewon Class’ & ‘The Sound of Magic’ will soon be greeting viewers through a TVING reality series titled ‘Youth MT’. In a new update, the premiere date of the reality series has been revealed to be September 9!

‘Youth MT’ will see actors Park Bo Gum, Kim Yoo Jung, Jinyoung, Chae Soo Bin and Kwak Dong Yeon from ‘Love in the Moonlight’, Park Seo Joon, Ahn Bo Hyun, Kwon Na Ra, Ryu Kyung Soo and Lee Joo Young from ‘Itaewon Class’, and Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Hwang In Yeop, Ji Hye Won, and Kim Bo Yoon from ‘The Sound of Magic’.

Reportedly, during the filming period, the team of ‘Love in the Moonlight’ showed cute chemistry, like that of a group of friends. Meanwhile, the ‘Itaewon Class’ team is said to have demonstrated high energy, led by their ‘Danbam’ CEO Park Seo Joon. Further, the team of ‘The Sound of Magic’ showed the warm appearance of little ducklings following around their senior, Ji Chang Wook!

TVING has also released the logo of the upcoming series, along with the caption “This is the collaborative MT of dreams.” Check out the logo, below:

This never-seen-before combination of stars meeting through ‘Youth MT’ is truly something to look forward to! Through this ‘healing show’, it is being anticipated as to what synergy the three teams with their own individual colours will show when they come together. The vivid colour and youthful energy of the talented actors can be met through TVING’s upcoming original series ‘Youth MT’ on September 9.

