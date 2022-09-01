Youth MT: Park Seo Joon, Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum and more are a chaotic bunch in the latest trailer

In the TVING original 'Youth MT', which will be released for the first time on September 9th, the actors of the three teams, 'Love In The Moonlight', 'Itaewon Class' and 'The Sound Of Magic', directly revealed the charm points of each team in the hilarious trailer.

In the midst of this, the released 60-second teaser video clearly shows the points of observation that the actors of each team talked about, attracting attention. From the burning desire to compete to the anti-war entertainment of the actors who are serious about the game, it was captured. Here, as the MT progresses, you can see the lovely chemistry of the actors, which is getting thicker and thicker, and the refreshing smile that makes you happy just by looking at it, which adds to the interest.

First, Kim Yoo Jung of the 'Love in the Moonlight' team said that there is fresh chemistry between the actors of the same age. She boasted unchanging teamwork even after this time. In particular, she recalled that time, saying, “We had a good time as we did when we were filming a drama while doing our part well,” raising expectations for her performance in this 'Youth MT'.

In addition, Park Seo Joon of the 'Itaewon Class' team said, "I had a great time on 'Youth MT' due to the teamwork that ran 'Sweet Night'. Ji Chang Wook of the 'The Sound Of Magic' team also said, "It's good to express teamwork.

ALSO READ: Rookie group LE SSERAFIM to make their first comeback as a 5 member group

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.