YouTube announces Korea’s top 10 most-watched MVs and videos in 2022

With the end of 2022, YouTube finally unveils its most-awaited list of the top 10 most-watched music videos in Korea; all released in 2022. To clarify, The top 10 2022 songs in the list are ranked according to the number of views they earned within this year by Korean viewers. The data for the list was collected from January 1, 2022, to October 30, 2022.

YouTube’s 2022’s list of most-watched music videos in Korea was topped by Lim Young Woong’s If We Ever Meet Again which was followed by PSY’s That That and BIGBANG’s Still Life. Below find the complete list of winners

The complete list of Korea’s top 10 most-watched MVs and videos on YouTube in 2022

1. Lim Young Woong – “If We Ever Meet Again”

2. PSY – “That That (prod. & feat. Suga of BTS)”

3. BIGBANG – “Still Life”

4. (G)I-DLE – “TOMBOY”

5. Lim Young Woong – “Our Blues, Our Life”

6. BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

7. IVE – “After LIKE”

8. GOT the beat – “Step Back” Stage Video

9. IVE – “LOVE DIVE”

10. Lim Young Woong – “Rainbow”

Moreover, the list of most-watched videos in Korea, uploaded to YouTube in 2022 is topped by the viral “soulless rap” at the Korean amusement park Everland followed by Taeyeon’s “Killing Voice Live” at number 2 and NewJeans’s “Music Bank” performance of “Attention” (August 5) at number 3.

