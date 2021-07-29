From YouTube live to SKZ CODE; Here’s all you need to know about STAYweeK

The week has been an incredible journey for Stray Kids’ fans as the boy group has gifted the fandom with exclusive, never seen before content in order to celebrate their third anniversary in the sweetest way possible! So far, the fandom has been pampered with a total of 4 videos inclusive of one meeting live, two episodes of SKZ Code (Episodes 6 and 7) and the fourth episode of SKZ SONG CAMP. The fandom celebrates its anniversary on August 1.

The STAYweeK started with a meeting video named- ‘2021 STAYweeK 회의록 video ‘, on July 26. In this video, the members gathered for a meeting to make plans and discuss the STAYweek.

The next day Stray Kids gave STAYs a big surprise by releasing not one but two episodes of SKZ CODE on the same day, that is, July 27.

In the SKZ CODE Ep 6 and Ep 7, the boys played the mafia game where each member had a specific role with an intriguing and interesting plot.

On the 3rd day of STAYweeK, the 4th episode of SKZ SONG CAMP, the group talk, was released. After 3 long episodes, all the members came together and listened to each unit’s song (the songs have not been revealed to the fans yet).