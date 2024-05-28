YouTuber Sojang spotted fleeing disguised with fake wig and glasses post trial for charges of defaming Kang Daniel

YouTuber Sojang, known for her controversial content, was caught running after a trial for defaming K-pop star Kang Daniel. Claiming to run an online shopping mall, it was revealed she purchased a 150K USD house. In a dramatic turn, Sojang was seen fleeing the scene in disguise, donning a fake wig and glasses.

YouTuber Sojang caught fleeing from media post-court trial

On May 27th, Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Division 18 trialed YouTuber Park, known as Sojang, who faces charges of violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (Defamation). YouTuber Sojang attended the trial wearing a pink shirt, white skirt, wig, glasses, and mask, concealing her identity. When questioned about her occupation, she claimed to run an online shopping mall.

In June 2022, she posted videos on her channel Sojang about Kang Daniel, including one titled The Promiscuous Private Life of an Actor and Idol, the Nation’s Boyfriend. The prosecution argued these videos were intended to slander. Meanwhile, YouTuber Sojang’s lawyer admitted to creating and posting the videos but denied any intent to defame, asserting that Park believed the information to be true.

As the accused exited the court, K-media Dispatch reporters questioned her about her multiple name changes, continued posting despite legal warnings, and purchased a house worth 150K USD with YouTube earnings. YouTuber Sojang, disguised with a wig and glasses, did not respond. Her lawyer intervened, stating that these issues would be addressed in the next hearing.

Park faces multiple legal battles, including a civil lawsuit with IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and ongoing criminal charges for defamation and insult. Allegedly, she earned over 250 million KRW from her defamatory videos, using the proceeds to acquire real estate and accumulate wealth.

More details about YouTuber Sojang

YouTuber Sojang, run by a 35-year-old woman identified as A, has been accused of defaming several A-list K-pop idols, including IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, aespa, and Kang Daniel. Starship Entertainment won a lawsuit against her, resulting in a 100 million KRW fine for defaming Jang Wonyoung. From October 2021 to June 2023, Sojang posted 23 defamatory videos, earning approximately 250 million KRW before the channel, which had 60,000 subscribers, was deleted.

