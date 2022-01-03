Yuehua Entertainment introduces the 7 members of the awaited group ‘TEMPEST’ through concept photos

Yuehua Entertainment announced on December 31st that "the boy group TEMPEST will be launched next year." On this day, TEMPEST’s social media handles were also announced. On January 3, the company revealed the faces of all the 7 members through concept photos.

The concept photos have a dreamy atmosphere, wearing dark coloured clothes, with little hints of punk rock seeping through with the leather jackets, metal chains and assorted accessories. While they didn't reveal the names, many of the fans already recognised some of the members like Hanbin from I-Land and Hyeongseop and Euiwoong from Produce 101 Season 2

TEMPEST is a new group debuted by Yuehua Entertainment, which includes Choi Yena, WOODZ, and EVERGLOW. The team name TEMPEST has the meaning of 'a group that will sweep the music industry with bright energy and powerful performances'. Yuehua Entertainment said, "We will present a boy group composed of members with excellent skills in various fields."

Yuehua Entertainment is a privately held Chinese multinational entertainment group and talent agency based in Beijing. The company was founded in June 2009 by former Huayi Brothers employee Du Hua. Yuehua is involved in television production and distribution, movie production, artist management and training, music and music video production, public relations, and entertainment marketing. Yuehua Entertainment has partnerships with the South Korean companies Pledis Entertainment, Starship Entertainment and SM Entertainment.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.