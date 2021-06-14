Yugyeom entices fans more by releasing two more teasers full of elegance for solo EP Point Of View: U

The dancer looks nothing less than a model in his recent teaser photos for ‘Point of View: U’. Check them out here.

The D-Day for GOT7 Yugyeom's solo album is coming closer and Ahgases can't contain their excitement. With each teaser that is released, expectations and curiosity go up a notch. Yugyeom's album 'Point Of View: U' is his first music project after signing with Jay Park's record label AOMG. Today, the singer and dancer released two more stunning teasers, continuing the chic concept of the album.

In the two teaser photos, Yugyeom is dressed in a dull, multicoloured embroidered suit. He poses looking confident and gives off a cool yet poised vibe. His intense concept of photos match perfectly with the album cover that he has released, which also seems to be another bundle full of intensity.

Take a look at Yugyeom's photos below:

The album 'Point Of View: U' consists of seven tracks, out of which he pre-released the first song 'I Want u Around feat. DeVita' a couple days ago. The music video has black-dressed Yugyeom trying to break free and expressing his unrequited love. He has also released the performance video for the same today on his YouTube channel.

Check out the performance video here:

The full album ‘Point of View: U’ will be released on June 16, 2021 at 6 PM KST. The pre-orders for the album are still open.

