Yugyeom entices fans more by releasing two more teasers full of elegance for solo EP Point Of View: U

The dancer looks nothing less than a model in his recent teaser photos for ‘Point of View: U’. Check them out here.
GOT7 Yugyeom concept photo of new album 'Point Of View: U' GOT7 Yugyeom looking dapper in concept photo of 'Point Of View: U'
The D-Day for GOT7 Yugyeom's solo album is coming closer and Ahgases can't contain their excitement. With each teaser that is released, expectations and curiosity go up a notch. Yugyeom's album 'Point Of View: U' is his first music project after signing with Jay Park's  record label AOMG. Today, the singer and dancer released two more stunning teasers, continuing the chic concept of the album. 

 

In the two teaser photos, Yugyeom is dressed in a dull, multicoloured embroidered suit. He poses looking confident and gives off a cool yet poised vibe. His intense concept of photos match perfectly with the album cover that he has released, which also seems to be another bundle full of intensity. 

 

Take a look at Yugyeom's photos below: 

 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KYUM (@yugyeom)

 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KYUM (@yugyeom)

The album 'Point Of View: U' consists of seven tracks, out of which he pre-released the first song 'I Want u Around feat. DeVita' a couple days ago. The music video has black-dressed Yugyeom trying to break free and expressing his unrequited love. He has also released the performance video for the same today on his YouTube channel.

 

Check out the performance video here: 

 

 

The full album ‘Point of View: U’ will be released on June 16, 2021 at 6 PM KST. The pre-orders for the album are still open. 

 

Also Read: Lee Kwang Soo showered with love and sincere messages as he leaves Running Man after eleven years

 

How excited are you for Yugyeom’s first album? Tell us the song you’re looking forward to the most in the comments below!

 

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

 

Credits :AOMG Instagram

