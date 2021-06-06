Yugyeom posts another teaser for his first project as an AOMG artist; Raises curiosity with two release dates

Take a look at the teaser and know more about GOT7 maknae Yugyeom's comeback here.

GOT’s Yugyeom’s first music release after leaving JYP Entertainment is finally here and it piques maximum curiosity! Since GOT7 members terminated their contract and left their agency JYP in January, Ahgases have been eagerly waiting to see the new type of future projects that members would reveal. Till now, their fandom Ahgase has been reeling in content released by leader JAY B’s ‘Switch It Up’ promotions and BamBam’s comeback mini-album ‘riBBon’.

Fans were ecstatic when GOT7’s maknae Yugyeom dropped a teaser for his project suddenly on June 3. Today, on June 6, 2021, the singer and dancer posted the third teaser, revealing two release dates. It has a different flowers’ illustration and is in magenta colour, atop a balck background. On the left side it says his name with “June 11, 2021” and “June 17, 2021”. There are no other details about the project released yet. No mention of it being a solo, an album, a collaboration or anything of sorts. However, a K-media outlet reported that it is a collab with rapper GRAY, who is also producing the song.

Check out the new teaser below:

After leaving JYP, Yugyeom signed with Jay Park’s hip hop and R&B record label AOMG. The company has in its roster artists such as Lee Hi, Simon Dominic, Loco, DeVita, GRAY and more. Yugyeom’s addition to the AOMG family was announced in February this year, with first a dance video and then a few teasers, building up the curiosity.

Ahgases are eagerly waiting to see the kind of music the idols will release, now that they have complete freedom as artists.

