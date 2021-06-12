Yugyeom shares performance teaser for his new chart topping song I Want U Around

The teaser of this talented dancer and singer’s song is out. Read more to find out!

Yugyeom has released an enigmatic performance teaser for his newly released song ‘I Want U Around’. Yugyeom stands in front of the camera while a light source behind him creates a silhouette effect for the viewers. He is seen swaying his arms and grooving gently in the clip while a brief part of the song plays in the background. Yugyeom’s costume is obscurely visible as we can see a few strings hanging from it against the light at the back. The effect of the light leads to formation of a teal background around Yugyeom with light smoke swirling around him in a haze.

Watch the Performance teaser here:

‘I Want U Around’ is the title track from Yugyeom’s debut mini album Point of View: U. The single and its music video was released on June 11. It features the hip-hop soloist DeVita. The addictive song topped the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart after its release. The music video has an overall dark theme with shots in the forest. The upcoming album, ‘Point of View: U’ has seven tracks, including the pre-released lead single. The other six songs are: ‘Running Through The Rain’, ‘네 잘못이야’ (literal translation: It’s your fault), ‘All About U’, ‘Love The Way’, ‘Falling In Love’ and ‘When U Fall’. It features several artists like GRAY and Loco. This will be Yugyeom’s first project as a part of AOMG, the agency he joined after his contract with JYP ended.

Earlier in January 2021, all the members of GOT7, Jay B, BamBam, Mark, Jackson, Youngjae, Jinyoung and Yugyeom, left JYP but stayed together as GOT7 while pursuing individual activities. This news had caused quite a stir in the industry and the fans. Fans were relieved to know that the boys will be still working together for group activities while fans were also looking forward to the solo projects.

The mystifying teaser has gotten the fans hooked to it as they wonder how the performance of the song will be. Let’s support Yugyeom for his upcoming album!

Credits :News1AOMG

