Yuju and YENA increase eagerness for upcoming solo debuts with new teasers

We have more updates for Yuju and YENA’s solo debuts! Former GFRIEND member Yuju’s first solo mini album, ‘REC.’, is scheduled for release on January 16, while former IZ*ONE member YENA’s solo debut EP, ‘SMiLEY’, releases on January 18.

Following the release of a first teaser on January 3 and a release schedule that dropped on January 4, Yuju kicked off the schedule with the gorgeous cover art for her upcoming solo debut album, ‘REC.’.

After the cover art’s release on January 5, Yuju has now dropped a concept film for the mini album. A hashtag in the description of the video, “Play” is catching the attention of fans, especially because the concept film shows Yuju in an amusement park. Watch the intriguing video below:

Meanwhile, YENA has released a second set of concept photos for her solo debut EP, ‘SMiLEY’. This second round of photos adds a sense of sophistication to the cheery colourfulness that we have witnessed so far. Check out the new photos below:

Additionally, YENA also dropped the track list for the EP which will have a total of 5 tracks - ‘Before Anyone Else’, ‘Lxxk 2 U’, ‘PRETTY BOYS’, ‘VACAY’, as well as the title track, ‘SMILEY (feat. BIBI)’. According to the credits, YENA has participated in the lyrics for four tracks out of the total five, with the exception of ‘VACAY’. This new bit of information has successfully increased the already high anticipation for YENA’s solo debut.

Stay tuned for more updates about Yuju’s ‘REC.’ and YENA’s ‘SMiLEY’.