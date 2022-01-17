Yuju heightens anticipation for upcoming solo debut with the second music video teaser for ‘Play’

Former GFRIEND member Yuju has released a second music video teaser for her upcoming solo song, ‘Play’. Set to be released on January 18 at 6 pm KST, ‘Play’ is the title track of Yuju’s first mini album ‘REC.’, marking her official debut as a soloist. Released on January 17 at midnight KST (8:30 pm IST), the red-themed teaser offers us a sneak-peak of the music video for ‘Play’, and shows Yuju in various sets, with each scene drenched in a soft red.

The first shot shows Yuju gazing at a miniature set of a doll sitting in a chair, and subsequent clips show what appears to be a hall shrouded in shadows with a solitary figure in the middle. Watch the alluring music video teaser for ‘Play’, below:

Previously, the former girl group member had released the first music video teaser for ‘Play’, this one following a blue colour scheme, and showcasing clips of the choreography for the song, with Yuju in a modern take on traditional Korean attire.

Additionally, along with the album sampler for her solo debut mini album ‘REC.’ Yuju also gave us a special live version of the album sampler on January 16. The two-minute-long video shows Yuju in a coat-style dress as she sings a few lines from each of the five tracks from ‘REC.’. The live album sampler gives a unique twist in representing what we know about Yuju’s impressive musicality and talent and leaves us wanting more.

Yuju’s first solo mini album, ‘REC.’, releases on January 18 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

