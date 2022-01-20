Yuju’s ‘REC.’ is a certified hit as it debuts on the worldwide iTunes album chart at THIS rank

On January 18, former GFRIEND member Yuju made her much-awaited debut as a soloist, with the mini album ‘REC.’, as well as a music video for the title track ‘Play’. The EP immediately garnered attention for Yuju’s stellar vocals and the markedly different style of music, in comparison to what we’d heard from Yuju before.

The mini album entered iTunes charts around the world upon release, and debuted at number 2 on the worldwide iTunes album chart. ‘REC.’ also landed at number 5 on the European iTunes album chart. Not just this, but the mini album also topped the iTunes album chart in five countries: Austria, Ireland, Hong Kong, Romania, and Sweden. Additionally, it landed in the Top 10 of the chart in over 15 countries, including Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and more.

Further, the EP’s title track, ‘Play’, debuted at number 44 on the worldwide iTunes song chart, and also ranked at number 1 on iTunes Malaysia. The mid-tempo song is a bold, dramatic track that is certain to give you chills with every listen. Watch the poetically beautiful music video for ‘Play’, below:

Yuju had spoken about ‘REC.’ at the online press conference for the EP, sharing that she felt she was able to come forth with such a bold appearance, due to desire to be honest to herself in her music. The talented artist has her name in the credits as a lyricist for all the five tracks in the EP, and is also credited as a composer for four of the tracks.

Congratulations to Yuju!

