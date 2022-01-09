Yuju takes on an edgy form in the new concept photos for her upcoming solo debut album ‘REC.’

On January 9, a new set of concept images for GFRIEND’s former member Yuju’s upcoming solo debut were released t and she looks smashing in the new looks. In the first photo, she leans on the floor, wearing a long white t-shirt, denim jacket, knee-high black leather boots and sheer knee high socks. The album will be released on January 18th.

The second image has the viewers looking at Yuju through a glass as she gazes at the camera with an intense gaze, dressed in a leather jacket and cream coloured woolen vest. The hair was accessoried with metal rings across the small braid. The last image had her in a choppy bob, strapless puffy white dress and a small heart necklace.

Previously, Yuju released the track list of her first solo album 'REC. Yuju's name is engraved on the credits for the lyrics and composition of five tracks, including the title song 'Play', attracting attention. In addition, during the global song camp, famous foreign musicians from US and Europe participated in large numbers, and Chancellor gave strength to Yuju's solo debut. Here, Chancellor, a member of the KONNECT Entertainment family, supported fire and improved the level of perfection.

Among the songs on the track, track 3 'Only Winter' has a special meaning. Mad Clown participated as a rap feature to complete an attractive composition. It will contain Yuju's unique sensibility, which has a special meaning in the season of winter.

In addition, Yuju's emotional and musical potential are fully embedded in each song such as 'Bad Blood', 'The Killa', and 'Blue Nostalgia' in the first track. Konnect Entertainment said, “We focused on how Yuju’s senses can be expressed as best as possible.” Yuju further explained, “I put so much effort into every song that all the tracks can be title tracks.”

ALSO READ: BTS' V's self designed leather bag already in high demand even before its official release

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

What do you think of the concept images? Let us know in the comments below.