Yuju wholeheartedly participates in writing and composing THESE tracks from ‘REC.’

Following the release of a concept film on January 6 at midnight KST, former GFRIEND member Yuju has now released the track list for her upcoming solo debut mini album, ‘REC.’! Fans have been intrigued by the hashtag ‘Play’ in the description of the film, wondering if it was a hint for the title track, and they were right! Yuju’s upcoming release will have five songs in all, with ‘Play’ as the title track.

According to the track list, the five songs on ‘REC.’ are - ‘Bad Blood’ (intro), ‘Play’ (title), ‘Barely, Winter’ (featuring Mad Clown), ‘The Killa’, and ‘Blue Nostalgia’. Impressively, Yuju has participated in the lyrics of every single track on the mini album, especially track 5, ‘Blue Nostalgia’, which she has written entirely herself. The talented soloist has also participated in the composition of four tracks out of five, with the exception of the intro, ‘Bad Blood’.

Additionally, Yuju released the first round of concept photos for ‘REC.’ at midnight KST on January 8. Two of the photos follow the bright red theme Yuju had teased earlier through the cover art for the mini album, as well as the merry-go-round which was also featured in the concept film.

The third concept photo, however, takes on a more cheerful vibe, with Yuju winking at the camera in front of a bright yellow background. Check out the first set of concept photos for ‘REC.’, below:

Yuju’s first release under KONNECT Entertainment, and her official debut as a soloist following GFRIEND’s disbandment, ‘REC.’ releases on January 18 at 6 pm KST.

