Yumi's Cells' Park Ji Hyun joins Chae Jong Hyeop and Park Joo Hyun in KBS’ upcoming sports drama

On December 9th, her agency Namoo Actors said, "Park Ji Hyun will appear in KBS 2TV's new drama 'Going To You At A Speed of 493km'" which depicts a sports romance between a refreshing sports-oriented player Park Tae Yang (Park Joo Hyun) and a professional sports player Park Tae Joon (Chae Jong Hyeop) in a badminton business team. Previously, it was reported that Park Joo Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop were confirmed to appear.

Park Jun Young, played by Park Ji Hyun in the play, is Park Tae Joon's older sister and former Olympic gold medalist. Park Ji Hyun is going to touch on the troubles and wounds of young people in their 20s and 30s by portraying the process of Park Jun Young, who gave up on her dream overnight, overcoming the pain and preparing for a second life in a realistic and pleasant way.

Following the confirmation of her appearance in JTBC's new drama 'The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate', which is scheduled to air in 2022, Park Ji Hyun will be cast up to 'The Speed ​​of Going to You', which is expected to transform her acting in various genres, from fantasy to sports romance.

Park Joo Hyun takes on the role of Park Tae Yang, a badminton player whose life is all about sports. Park Taeyang , who has a strong smashing ability, was a promising Olympic prospect, but suddenly left the world of badminton due to a mysterious incident. After joining the business team Eunice and holding a badminton club for the first time in three years, she plans to rekindle her passion with the goal of reaching his prime. Chae Jong Hyeop will transform into Park Tae Joon, a badminton player that looks at the sport as just a profession.

