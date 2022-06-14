Yumi’s Cells 2 Ep 1 & 2 Review: GOT7’s Jinyoung likes Kim Go Eun but she isn’t over Ahn Bo Hyun?

‘Yumi’s Cells’, the innovative romance drama that resides in the mind of its titular character Yumi, played by Kim Go Eun, was renewed for its second season after favorable response from the fans. Named ‘Yumi’s Cells 2’, Kim Go Eun reprises her role, while the GOT7 member, actor Park Jinyoung has returned to take up the male lead front.

The end of season 1 saw a break up between Yumi and Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun), where the season 2 begins off of. Their lingering feelings take centre stage in the first episode as Yumi tries her best to get over her ex. The village of her cells find ways to make her feel normal, displaying a top notch level of animated artistry.

The show takes its careful turn towards a new blooming story as Yoo Babi (Park Jinyoung) connects with Yumi over their love for unique music. Their first date takes place in a park as both try their best to not put a tag to it. Various emotions running rampant in their minds, Babi’s love confession leaves Yumi with not enough time to gather any coherent thoughts. Kim Go Eun’s past co-actors, Choi Minho of boy group SHINee, who also made a cameo as Chae Woogi in season 1 and Gong Yoo who is her ‘Goblin’ co-star, make quirky mentions on the show, adding to the fun element further. Jinyoung’s dual career as an idol and an actor is also given a cheeky nod.

The back and forth between Yumi’s many feelings and a rejection slipping from her tongue, it’s no less than a storm waiting to brew for Yumi. However, soon as Babi attempts to move on from the dislike Yumi begins to show towards him, she starts getting possessive over his next moves. What remains to see is if Yumi will finally move on and accept Babi’s love.

Tune in for Two? 'Yumi's Cells 2' surprisingly picks up right from the get go and though the series tends to drag at times, the live animation makes up for it throughout. We’re looking to be entertained and so can you.

