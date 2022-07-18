Yumi’s Cells 2 Ep 11 & 12 Review: Kim Go Eun gets back with GOT7’s Jinyoung; Ahn Bo Hyun left humiliated

‘Yumi’s Cells 2’ is like a rampant teenager who has lost its way of an upward climb and is now rolling away, unhindered. The downfall of the TVING drama starring Kim Go Eun, Park Jinyoung in lead roles as well as Ahn Bo Hyun in a recurring role suddenly began last week after a much interesting run so far, as the lead couple broke unceremoniously, though bravely on Yumi’s end.

While as viewers we appreciate Yoo Babi’s honesty about being shaken by his junior’s confession, one also wonders if that was absolutely necessary and it cost him greatly. Now, Yumi is flourishing as a writer and Gu Woong seems to have been only waiting for his chance to make her fall for him again. Yumi on the other hand has set boundaries, impressively.

Now, this is exactly where the show loses its nuts and spirals down a black hole that seems very difficult to get out of. After a series of worrisome actions by both the leads, they are back together in a span of merely a few scenes. A petty encounter where Babi and Woong look more like children fighting for their favourite cartoon character to win than two adults keen on a woman’s love, sours the mood even further.

As if that’s not enough, the distrust between the two leads is persistent as ever and they struggle to find balance while also being considerate of the other. A string of lies and confusion later, Babi proceeds to propose a marriage to Yumi in the middle of his kitchen while with a broken leg, and with teary eyes, this week’s episodes come to an end.

What do you think will happen next in ‘Yumi’s Cells 2’? Let us know below.

