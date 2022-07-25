Yumi’s Cells 2 Ep 13 & 14: Kim Go Eun gets closure with GOT7’s Jinyoung & Ahn Bo Hyun; Season 3 teased?

‘Yumi’s Cells 2’ saw an abrupt marriage proposal slipping from Yu Ba Bi’s (Park Jinyoung) lips in last week’s episode. As absurd as the set up of a marriage between two unwilling people sounds, we are sure the writers aimed for the shock element to keep the show going. A clinging character arc for Go Woong was just as disappointing however we think he deserved a goodbye.

Yumi (Kim Go Eun) bid a goodbye to her ex-boyfriend Woong and her ex-boyfriend Yu Babi. That’s right. Watching the inevitable breakup of the two leads for this season was our only semblance of normality. After a rush of ups and downs, doubts and fears, Yumi finally decided to let go of her attachment to Babi which was the most pleasing thing to come out of this season. Yumi’s acceptance of her lack of romantic emotions for Babi gave her the much needed push for a proper end.

As she succeeds in her career, the once desk worker Yumi, has become a successful writer. She’s made possible the relationships of two of her close friends and has an empty position for a new prime cell. She’s thankful for the existence of her exes who helped her grow; however, she has learned to move on.

‘Yumi’s Cells 2’ perfectly premises the introduction of its upcoming third season with a new character Shin Sook Rok. This has been the most looked-forward-to role, loved by the readers of the webtoon ‘Yumi’s Cells’ is based on and is a part of her publishing team. Who do you think will play the role of this mysterious man? Place your bets below!

