Yumi’s Cells 2 Ep 3 & 4 Review: Kim Go Eun accepts GOT7’s Jinyoung but Ahn Bo Hyun makes a return?

‘Yumi’s Cells 2’ has a new male lead in the form of Yoo Babi, played by Park Jinyoung. Yumi has reprised her role while Ahn Bo Hyun as Woong is seen making special appearances. The colorful and vivid live animation has continued to be a definite highlight in the show that has seen its viewers gain a liking for the many cells in Yumi’s mind.

As Yumi struggles to accept a new love line in her life, she cannot help but feel like she’s missing out on a potential chance at real love. Her many cells that have formed a support club under Babi’s name also point toward her inadvertent liking of Babi in the story. A cheeky game of push and pull and the two are soon in an inevitable relationship that lies in hiding from fellow colleagues and relishing in the bliss of new love.

A quirky scene between the tongue cells of Yumi and Babi gives a fresh side to the story and makes you appreciate the animation art in the show, along with the detailed storyline that calls on the many aspects of a new relationship. A sharp turn in the story keeps it soaring as Woong makes a surprise return, making you wonder just what will his unexpected presence change between the couple.

‘Yumi’s Cells 2’ cannot help but make you compare it to Season one. This time around, the story is much more smooth in terms of delivery and with plausible ups and downs that make you look forward to the next episode. We are hooked, how about you?

