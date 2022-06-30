Yumi’s Cells 2 Ep 5 & 6 Review: Ahn Bo Hyun wedges between Kim Go Eun & GOT7’s Jinyoung’s love story?

‘Yumi’s Cells 2’ resumed this week on the cliffhanger where Yumi (Kim Go Eun) comes face to face with Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun). The two exchange minimal pleasantries before Woong imagines a happy ending with Yumi owing to his lingering feelings. A confused Yumi is cold towards him, only to regret later as she rushes off from Babi’s (Jinyoung) side to get closure.

She lands in a pickle when her parents visit the couple unannounced and react to Babi’s presence with her father going overly cold and her mother going overboard with praises. A slip from a table lands her father in the hospital, allowing him to get close with a seemingly perfect Babi.

Yumi overhears Babi’s conversation where he mentions being an heir and feels pressured. She later discovers his family’s tteokbokki restaurant and her worries of handling a wealthy conglomerate boyfriend fade away. Her unemployed state with people of the same age acing their jobs add a very relatable angle to the show as one can easily spot the expectations of the society as opposed to one’s own happiness.

Their relationship being under the wraps causes Yumi to deflect any hints thrown at her while also fighting against rumors about Babi dating his ex-girlfriend. ‘Yumi’s Cells 2’ scales yet another relatable week full of adorable bickering from the animated cells and we are already looking forward to next week.

Do you think Yumi and Babi’s love story is heading towards a breakup or do you think they will overcome any curve balls thrown their way? Share with us below.

