Yumi’s Cells 2 Ep 7 & 8: Shin Ye Eun causes an earthquake in Kim Go Eun and GOT7’s Jinyoung’s relationship

Yumi (Kim Go Eun) tries her best to debut as a writer, however, reality hits her like a truck when ten rejections meet her aspirations. Babi (Jinyoung) is transferred to Jeju, away from her and their relationship goes through testing times when they have to become a long-distance couple. Her eleventh and biggest contest entry preludes a turning point in her life when just before meeting Babi she receives another ‘no’.

Breaking down in his arms, she suddenly receives notice of having found a company that wishes to publish her copy. Elated, she ends up spending all of her month’s savings and reveals her boyfriend to her former colleagues. Drunk on her feelings, she walks hand in hand with Babi who presents her with a promise ring on their one-year anniversary.

Yumi soon feels threatened by Da Eun (Shin Ye Eun), an intern on Babi’s team who also has feelings for him but has to keep it under wraps after figuring out that he’s in a relationship. This however does not go as planned as Da Eun keeps appearing in front of the couple and Yumi finds herself becoming insecure.

Yumi on the other hand finds herself opposite her new Editor-in-chief Ahn Dae Young, who has a crush on her but does not reveal it to her. He is adorably nervous with powerful cells out to break into Yumi’s heart. His subtle advances are noticed by Babi who admits to feeling jealous. He crosses paths with Da Eun and she reveals to have feelings for someone with a girlfriend. Intending to dissuade any thoughts, he calmly rejects her but a tremor breaks into his heart. Soon, the tremor turns into an earthquake. We wonder if Yumi and Babi can continue after these setbacks?

