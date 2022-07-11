Yumi’s Cells 2 Ep 9 & 10 Review: Shin Ye Eun makes Kim Go Eun & GOT7’s Jinyoung break up; Ahn Bo Hyun returns?

Yumi’s life never goes as planned and the latest episodes of ‘Yumi’s Cells 2’ attest to that. After a rocky relationship with Gu Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun), Kim Yumi (Kim Go Eun) finally accepted her feelings for Yoo Babi (Park Jinyoung) and moved on. She dared to dream and set aside her desk job to persue her ambitions of becoming a writer. And on her journey, right by her side (or should we say mind) were her precious hard working cells.

Now, a mere intern, Da Eun (Shin Ye Eun), at her boyfriend’s company has caused her happening relationship to fail, causing the couple to break up on Christmas Eve. While it may seem as an overreaction to the rest, one needs to view the momentary confusion at Babi’s end from her point of view.

Yumi’s prime cell has always been Love but after yet another troubled chance at love, the Writer cell has overtaken the place, turning her into a successful author. Her equation with Control Z (BLOCK B’s P.O) seems an unnecessary addition at first but leads Go Woong back into her life.

Yumi’s ex-ex-boyfriend is now the CEO of his own gaming company and while the sudden change in his broke man status may come off unsteady, it eventually blends well. Go Woong is determined to give their story another shot and asks for Control Z’s help. Babi on the other hand has returned to Seoul as a team leader, making Yumi wonder if they’ll be back together.

Who do you think suits Yumi better? Share with us below.

