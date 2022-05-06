Yumi’s Cells 2 introduces GOT7’s Jinyoung and Kim Go Eun’s love filled characters through posters

On May 6, tvN revealed a couple of new character posters giving a glimpse into the love-inclined lead characters of the upcoming season two of its popular 2021 drama ‘Yumi’s Cells’. The posters are a view of their love cells taking over their minds as the two think about each other.

‘Yumi’s Cells’ is the first of its kind K-drama where live action has been combined with 3D animation for a new and intriguing experience of consuming content. A fairly successful attempt, the first season released in 2021 showed the titular character of Yumi fall in love once again. The perspective of her cells and Goo Woong’s cells, the male lead for season 1 which was played by Ahn Bo Hyun, was played out throughout the show.

The second season is said to be about Yumi moving on from her break up from Goo Woong and the changing relationship with her co-worker Yoo Babi, played by GOT7’s Jinyoung. The character poster shows Yumi wishing to know more about him. It has Yumi’s love cell with a perky expression as the words ‘I want to know more about you’ can be seen on top. Yoo Babi’s love cell on the other hand has been introduced with this poster as it thinks, ‘Is it okay to start now?’

Check out the posters below.

It is expected that SHINee’s Minho will reprise his role as Chae Woogi, another co-worker of Yumi, with another cameo appearance. ‘Yumi’s Cells 2’ will premiere on June 10.

