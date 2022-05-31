Yumi’s Cells 2 Teaser: Kim Go Eun’s love story with GOT7’s Jinyoung faces new obstacles

Ahead of its premiere on June 10, the second season of ‘Yumi’s Cells’ has released an exciting new teaser! Starring Kim Go Eun as the titular character Yumi, along with her new love interest, GOT7’s Jingyoung as Yoo Bobby, the latest teaser was released on May 31. The teaser starts off with Yumi’s sweet co-worker (Yoo Bobby) asking, “Can you wait for me?” A split second later, a smile lights up his face as he says, “I’m happy, because you waited for me.”

What follows is Yumi’s cells exploding in giddy happiness as Yoo Bobby keeps showing up in front of her and calling her name with a sweet smile. Yumi seems hesitant to accept his advances, though, and keeps avoiding him. However, it’s apparent that her resolve is melting, as she fails to stop herself from breaking into a smile, even as she says “This is so hard for me.”

As soon as she begins to soften her heart, jealousy strikes as she overhears Lee Yoo Bi’s character, Ruby, trying to set Yoo Bobby up with her friend. Yumi’s cells burst into tears when Ruby says, “He’s [Yoo Bobby] finally going on that blind date with my friend.” This is followed by a shot of Yumi running somewhere in urgency, after Yoo Bobby’s voiceover says, “Wait for me, if you don’t feel uncomfortable around me.”

Watch the full teaser, below:

The TVING original series has previously shared two other teasers. The first one began with a throwback to season one, showing Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun’s sweet relationship ending with a sad farewell. After the sad ending, Yumi’s cells stand up in indignation, all save for the writer cell, which pulls out the script for season 2, kickstarting a new beginning.

The second teaser, meanwhile, gives us an introduction to Yoo Bobby, who makes Yumi nervous, and causes a commotion in the cell village with his sweet disposition.

Stay tuned for more updates about the second season of ‘Yumi’s Cells’!