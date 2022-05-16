‘Yumi’s Cells 2’ Teaser Out: Kim Go Eun’s cells prepare her for a new love story with GOT7’s Jinyoung

TVING’s original series 'Yumi's Cells 2' unveiled the first teaser starring Kim Go Eun, GOT7’s Jinyoung and Ahn Bo Hyun. The first teaser video begins with the past days of Yumi, who cried and laughed with the cells. The story of the last chapter, which ended with a farewell, ends with the sound of a “cut”, as it showed the moments of the budding love story with Goo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun), which went from sweet kisses to days when she cried alone.

After the sad ending, the cells stand up. In the unbelievable ending, even emotional cells, anxiety cells, and even polite cells were angry. The writer cell, who had a relaxed smile despite the murmur of the cells. He immediately said, “I knew this was going to happen and prepared it! This is the script for season 2,” the cells cheered. The long-awaited comeback brings life to the cell village.

Yumi's story, which she thought was over, begins again. Here, the surprise appearance of Bobby (Park Jinyoung) raises expectations for the change and new excitement that has come to Yumi. Yumi hesitates at Bobby's words, "Let's go together." Bobby's straight-forward comment saying, "It's okay," as if he understands her heart, raises her heart rate. The second chapter of Yumi, which started anew with a trembling moment, heralds excitement.

The change in the relationship between Kim Go Eun and Park Jinyoung is expected to present a different thrill from Season 1. Kim Go Eun portrays Yumi, who has grown even more after her breakup with Goo Woong. We are looking forward to Kim Go Wun's passionate performance, which will capture the beauty of her changing into her real and lovely appearance. Park Jinyoung, who has been warm since last season, is returning with an even more exciting charm.

TVING's original series 'Yumi's Cells 2' will be released on June 10th.

