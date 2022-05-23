Yumi’s Cells 2 Teaser OUT NOW: GOT7’s Jinyoung’s gestures slowly entice Kim Go Eun & her cells

TVING released the second teaser for the awaited ‘Yumi’s Cells 2’ starring Kim Go Eun and GOT7’s Jinyoung as their characters Yumi and Bobby, respectively. The teaser shows them falling for each other in the cutest way possible. ‘Yumi's Cells 2' will be released on TV on June 10th.

The 2nd teaser video released on this day raises expectations for the stronger excitement that 'Yumi's Cells 2' will return after a long wait. The main character who will tug at your heartstrings is none other than Bobby. From his innocent smile that makes you feel good just looking at him, to his friendly tone, every moment of the perfect man, Bobby, somehow makes Yumi nervous.

Starting with grabbing Yumi, who stumbles on her foot on the stairs, making her pounding heartbeat spur more and more because of Bobby’s sweet gaze. Bobby's straight-forward charm causes a commotion in the cell town. Bobby, a sweet man who tilts his umbrella so that Yumi doesn't get wet from the rain, starts approaching Yumi in earnest with the words, “Can I start now?” Following the trembling moment one second before their kiss, his straight-forward mode looking into her eyes and saying “date” raises Yumi's heart rate.

The excitement brought by Bobby is expected to have a different kind of fun only in season 2. Bobby's cells and Yumi's cells appear here, raising expectations with cute fuss. Kim Go Eun and Park Jinyoung plan to draw exciting moments with their sweet chemistry. Expectations are high for Kim Go Eun, who will stimulate empathy with her delicate and lively acting, and Park Jinyoung, who brings love onto the screen.

ALSO READ: ‘Alchemy Of Souls’ 1st Trailer OUT: Lee Jae Wook and Jung So Min are constantly at loggerheads

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.