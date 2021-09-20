'Yumi’s Cells’ Ep 1 & 2 Review: Minho and Kim Go Eun strike a date? Or will Ahn Bo Hyun get the girl?

Yumi, the girl next door? Or so you thought, as the 32-year-old Daehan Noodles worker has a whole village in her head, quite literally. tvN’s ‘Yumi’s Cells’ has commenced as the first live animation K-drama and has everyone hooked.

Spoilers Ahead

An animated intro starts off the 14 episode recital of Yumi’s originally non-existent love life. With a dreamy junior, Woo Gi, by her side, softly trying to wake her up when the ringing of her phone jolts her up from sweet slumber. As she snickers at her own foolishness, a voiceover mutters the sad truth of Yumi’s life. The unmarried, single woman who is living alone for the past 4 years. What’s more, is her last date that disappointedly ended 3 years ago.

The dream boy flash appears in front of her much to Yumi’s delight and asks about her house’s location. The cells in Yumi’s mind run wild with their own questions but Yumi has a deadline to get to. Sensitivity and Reason have a field day in Yumi’s mind wondering if perhaps Woo Gi was flirting while Anxiety is blurting out random things. An amazing pictorial of the clogs in her brain working is shown while a giant Hunger cell shows up.

With a brush of Yumi and Woo Gi’s hands, and the cells are partying, and adding to their happiness is the man himself, asking to take his senior home. Yumi’s Love cell is on her last breath as she is revitalized with the possibility of her owner going on a date finally. But the plan is rained on by coworker Ruby who’s trying her best to get close with Woo Gi. Sensitivity is belting out songs while Revenge is planning evil.

Ruby keeps hinting at a fun time with Woo Gi when a sort of double date situation is created between Ruby, Woo Gi, Yumi, and their Section Head. The first episode comes to a close with Woo Gi and Yumi deciding to go to the flower festival.

Episode 2 begins with the grand entry of Yumi’s Love cell and the parole release of her Fashion cell as she settles on an effortless look. The cells have a field day as Woo Gi remembers her cell number but her flower festival date runs a danger as Ruby plans on crashing it.

The two end up at lunch where Woo Gi asks her personal questions and asks for a blind date. The Cell village is flooded when Yumi’s plans are rained upon by Woo Gi’s interest to introduce her to his friend. Woo Gi confesses to having someone he likes, who’s not a woman.

Goo Woong is introduced as his scruffy self who is bent on dating the way he wants to with no pressure. As he spots Yumi, all thoughts run out of Goo Woong’s head as he is stuck on Yumi’s aura. A spellbound Goo Woong is without words on Yumi’s beauty and cute voice, blurting random lame jokes at her.

What will happen on the date that is teetering towards a failure?

We are curious too as the lovely cells have taken over our minds.

