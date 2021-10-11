Yumi’s Cells Ep 7 & 8: Kim Go Eun meets past lover Lee Sang Yi & GOT7s Jinyoung, what will Ahn Bo Hyun say?

Trouble in Tinseltown. Yumi dreams of Woong being her imaginary boyfriend who she is a fan of instead of her real-life boyfriend that she just fell in love with. Waking up from her dream is much scarier for her as she is faced with the concern of making a lunchbox for him.

Her Chef cell gets working while her Somewhere cell adds its own bits. As Woong and his colleagues clean up the delicious plate of food, much to the sadness of Saeyi, Yumi plans to make more of what she thinks Woong likes, tofu.

Making her tiffin box an excuse to meet Woong on the way, a harsh reality slaps Yumi in the face who is informed by Saeyi of Woong’s food preferences and that Louis instead gobbled down the food. Just to one-up her, Yumi whispers into Woong’s ear and achieves her mission of pissing off Saeyi.

With only one mission on her mind, Yumi has her Love cell hunt down Woong’s feelings for Saeyi and finds a shocking revelation- Woong places himself as number 1 on his priority list, unlike Yumi who always places her loved one first. Taking a deep dive into a sea of Woong’s cell village, the tombstone of his marriage desire is found.

Yumi is at lunch with her friends who refuse to believe she has a boyfriend due to the lack of the couple’s pictures and promises to bring him to a friend’s wedding after being flustered. As she thinks of buying a dress, her ex-lover Ji Ugi ends up in front of her asking around about her life. Her rude answers fend him off for the time being but she learns that Ji Ugi will also be attending the wedding.

Imploring Woong to dress up and not miss the wedding at any cost, Yumi begins a tough diet to be in her best shape. Teetering between asking a shabby dressed Woong to abscond their wedding plans or just let her head hang in shame, Ji Ugi asks her out for a talk.

Making small talk that has Yumi on the edge, ready to throw a bomb at him if he asks her out, Ugi declares his wedding plans with the same girl he cheated on Yumi with. Caught off guard Yumi blabbers her own (non-existent) wedding plans, saying that they have planned it in Hawaii.

Woong listens in and surprisingly supports Yumi’s plans, bringing a heartwarming closure to the 7th episode.

Now everybody wants to know if Yumi and Woong are really getting married as her cells visit Yumi’s library in a futuristic set-up. Recalling her first award to her most embarrassing memories, there’s everything about Yumi at the library, as the old cell refuses to reveal the name of her husband.

Starting another diet, this time to run a half-marathon, Yumi and Woong have no time to meet. Saeyi has her own plans as she moves to Woong’s building and keeps bothering him with tasks. Knowing her inhibitions about his friendship with Saeyi, Woong refuses to mention it to Yumi.

Since she began dating Woong, Yumi’s Male Reconnaissance Squad is on a leave and she has failed to notice any men, even those of her type. Taking their relationship further with couple t-shirts and more Yumi comes across a man bothering her at night.

Her Guard Cell, now working double time, warns her. But the man happens to be one of the two hottest men in Yumi’s company, Yoo Bobby (played by GOT7’s Jinyoung). He mentions how he asked her for directions earlier and if she was from the same company as him. The mention of his girlfriend eases Yumi’s worries and her Guard cell calms down.

The two meet more times, jogging, on their way to work, and while grocery shopping when Bobby mentions his loneliness while dating someone who is always busy and Yumi relates. But her cells have a heated debate once again, ‘can a man and a woman really only be friends?’

Meet-ups Woong have been far and few, so Yumi makes an impromptu plan to stay over at his place. Giggly and excited, her plans come crashing down when she spots Saeyi on her way to Woong’s house announcing that she lives a few floors below him. She is taken aback and cannot collect her thoughts when Woong opens the door to his house.

What will Yumi say?

