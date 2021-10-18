Yumi’s Cells Ep 9 & 10: Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun and their unsettling colleagues cook up a ‘lie party’

Yoo Bobby has entered the life of Yumi and Goo Woong, ‘how will this go ahead?’ was the question everyone thought they would wake up to but were greeted with a troubled Yumi who just caught her boyfriend red-handed as Woong is tongue-tied on the revelation of Saeyi living in the same apartment complex as him.

Now, Yumi, furious and angry at the man she trusted, is off to get answers. The Emotion cell loses all calm once Woong mentions it being a sensitive topic for Yumi and we wonder if this is why he really wanted to avoid telling Yumi.

The red burning anger in Yumi’s cell village and the frozen anger in Woong’s are like a mirror of their personalities that turn to different mechanisms on being faced with a tough situation.

Yumi rushes off after hearing Woong has nothing to apologise for, while the man himself is stuck to his spot, unable to stop her from leaving. No calls and no texts exchanged, the couple seems to be at the edge of a break-up when an alarm for 24 hours since they last spoke is set up by the cells.

Woong’s village is taken over by the Saeyi bug that tries its best to make it a sad ending as Woong’s cells fight back. Yumi imagines a future where 5 years have passed and the two did not make up just because of her hesitance, prompting her to fight for her own respect.

A showdown in the corridor of Woong’s office brings up one of the most important moments. Yumi’s priority list finally places herself at the No.1 position and speaks out to Saeyi who is ruled guilty in Yumi’s cell court.

Saeyi ends up leaving the office and the two are back together but has it really come to a sweet end with the evil-minded colleague of Woong?

The two enter into another year of their relationship with some issues looming over their heads unknowingly. Yumi goes to Ruby for help with her aegyo but fails miserably at every chance, only making Woong laugh at her awkwardness. The last card is a ‘knock knock’ trick and Woong falls for it, calling for a party in Yumi’s cell village.

Yoo Bobby makes a return, in all his handsome glory and complement packages that fluster Yumi to no end. Now with a newfound task entrusted by the visual God himself, Yumi is hard at work.

Reminded of her writer days, Yumi struggles to finish the job even though it’s past midnight. As Yoo Bobby mentions monetary compensation, the Writer cell that was digging her own grave is revitalised.

Yumi’s words earn her praise as she asked to transfer to the Marketing Department, borrowing courage from her team lead. Once she ends up in front of Woong who blasts a series of facts and leaves her with no shred of courage, Yumi takes to stress eating.

Deciding to share her thoughts with Woong, who she parted with abruptly, Yumi ends up at his house. Ring, ring but no response. Woong says he’s home but he’s not.

The episode comes to an end with Yumi wondering what lie has Woong cooked up?

