‘Yumi’s Cells’ impressively rises while ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ and ‘The Veil’ plunges in ratings

Saturdays have become an extremely entertaining time for the fans as multiple, amazing dramas release but few of them remain in the front of the line; one of them being the popular romance-fantasy series ‘Yumi’s Cells’, starring Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, GOT7’s Jinyoung and more. On the other hand, unfortunately, ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ and ‘The Veil’ dipped in ratings and ‘Lost’ has reached an all time low.

According to Nielsen Korea, the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 2.4 percent for its sixth broadcast. ‘Yumi’s Cells’ also continued to take first place in its time slot across all cable channels among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a nationwide average of 2.3 percent and a peak of 2.6 percent. Meanwhile, after reaching a new all-time ratings high with its previous episode last week, tvN’s ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’, starring Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho, saw a significant drop in viewership last night. The latest episode of the hit drama scored an average nationwide rating of 9.3 percent.

MBC’s ‘The Veil’, starring Nam Goong Min, dipped to an average nationwide rating of 8.6 percent for the night. A Korean-style spy investigation show with a story about a top National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent. In his endeavor to uncover the internal traitor that brought him to his downfall, he confronts a much bigger enemy behind the organization.

JTBC’s “Lost” also saw a dip in viewership, falling to a new all-time low of 1.2 percent. It tells the story of ordinary people who have worked hard all their lives to see the spotlight, but suddenly realize that "nothing has happened" in the middle of the downhill road of life. Boo Jung, a 40-year-old woman works as a ghost writer. She hasn't achieved anything in her life and she doesn't know where to go with her life. Kang Jae, a 27-year-old man running a role service business who becomes afraid of himself out of fear that he won’t be able to become anything.

