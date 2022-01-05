Yumi’s Cells’ Kim Go Eun or The Penthouse 3’s Lee Ji Ah: Vote for the Best Actress of 2021

The beauties wowed us with their phenomenal acting in 2021 while also moving us to tears on different occasions. They made us pull out our hair in frustration and enchanted us with their innumerable charms.

Here are the current category leaders of the ‘Best Actress of 2021’ category.

Kim Go Eun was introduced to the world as Yumi, a girl who has failed at love multiple times but does not give up. Her cells often took centre stage and we were met with a completely unique combination of animation and real life.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji Ah reprised her role as Shin Su Ryeon who managed to hook the viewers with her stupendous acting. Her role became the turning point for multiple plots in ‘The Penthouse 3’ and surely made a few people grunt in disbelief.

The two actresses presented themselves in completely different ways. Which nominee caught your eye?

Did your favourites make it as the category leaders? If not, you still have the chance to make them win! VOTE NOW.

